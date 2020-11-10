Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Tilray (TLRY)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Tilray (TLRY) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 63.5% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Tilray has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.10, representing a -2.3% downside. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tilray’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $50.41 million and GAAP net loss of $81.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.9 million and had a GAAP net loss of $36.3 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. The Company is focused on medical cannabis research, cultivation, processing and distribution of cannabis products worldwide. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis extracts. It also supplies cannabis products to patients in a number of countries spanning five continents through its subsidiaries in Australia, Canada and Germany and it produces medical cannabis in Canada and Europe. The company was founded on January 24, 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.