Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Hold rating on Restaurant Brands International (QSR) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.31.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Restaurant Brands International with a $68.36 average price target.

Based on Restaurant Brands International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.34 billion and net profit of $145 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.46 billion and had a net profit of $201 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 117 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QSR in relation to earlier this year.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant. The Popeyes segment handles chicken category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. The company was founded on August 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.