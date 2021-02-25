Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Redfin (RDFN)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Redfin (RDFN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.63, close to its 52-week high of $98.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 53.2% and a 75.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class C.

Redfin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.00, which is a -13.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $98.45 and a one-year low of $9.63. Currently, Redfin has an average volume of 1.7M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RDFN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

