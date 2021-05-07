Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Paylocity (PCTY)

Brian Anderson- May 7, 2021, 2:15 AM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Hold rating on Paylocity (PCTY) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $171.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 75.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Bill.com Holdings, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paylocity with a $230.00 average price target, which is a 33.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Paylocity’s market cap is currently $9.3B and has a P/E ratio of 144.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 29.37.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded on November 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, IL.

