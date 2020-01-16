Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 62.1% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kroger Company, Sally Beauty, and Ulta Beauty.

OrganiGram Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.73, a 71.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $8.44 and a one-year low of $1.89. Currently, OrganiGram Holdings has an average volume of 2.97M.

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and sale of medical marijuana. Its products include strains, cannabis oils, and vaporizrs. The company was founded on July 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

