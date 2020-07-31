Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on NovoCure (NVCR)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Hold rating on NovoCure (NVCR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.17.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 54.3% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NovoCure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.40, implying a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

NovoCure’s market cap is currently $6.83B and has a P/E ratio of 676.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.06.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NVCR in relation to earlier this year.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

