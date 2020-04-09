Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on McDonald’s (MCD)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on McDonald’s (MCD). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $177.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 64.0% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for McDonald’s with a $203.37 average price target, a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Kalinowski Equity Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on McDonald’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.35 billion and net profit of $1.57 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.16 billion and had a net profit of $1.42 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MCD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets; and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K. The International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate segment consists developmental licensee and affiliate markets in the McDonald’s system. The firm’s products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, several chicken sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, wraps, McDonald’s Fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, McFlurry desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, pies, soft drinks, coffee, McCafé beverages, and other beverages. The company was founded by Raymond Albert Kroc on April 15, 1955 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.