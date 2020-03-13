Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Littelfuse (LFUS)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Littelfuse (LFUS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $129.47, close to its 52-week low of $123.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 53.1% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Roper Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Littelfuse with a $204.50 average price target.

Based on Littelfuse’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $22.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $32.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LFUS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Meenal Seetha, the EVP & CFO of LFUS sold 4,000 shares for a total of $740,000.

Littelfuse, Inc. engages in supplying of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and electrical industries. The company offers electromechanical and electronic switch and control devices for commercial and specialty vehicles and sensors for automobile safety systems.