Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Oppenheimer analyst Glenn Greene maintained a Hold rating on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $153.77, close to its 52-week high of $155.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 86.7% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Fiserv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Jack Henry & Associates with a $147.40 average price target, representing a -3.7% downside. In a report issued on January 31, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $156.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $155.33 and a one-year low of $129.22. Currently, Jack Henry & Associates has an average volume of 401.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JKHY in relation to earlier this year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.