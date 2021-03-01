Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Hold rating on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 56.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Irhythm Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $216.60, a 34.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $286.19 and a one-year low of $56.54. Currently, Irhythm Technologies has an average volume of 655.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IRTC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage digital healthcare company, which engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers ZIO which diagnose many arrhythmias, avoiding multiple indeterminate tests, allowing for appropriate medical intervention, and prevents serious downstream medical events. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More on IRTC: