Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Iqiyi (IQ)

Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA maintained a Hold rating on Iqiyi (IQ) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.31.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Iqiyi is a Hold with an average price target of $21.44.

Based on Iqiyi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.19 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.17 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.4 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $3.69 billion.

iQIYI, Inc. engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It also operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.