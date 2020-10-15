Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained a Hold rating on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) on October 13. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $102.07, close to its 52-week high of $106.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 60.8% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Victory Capital Holdings, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercontinental Exchange with a $113.18 average price target.

Intercontinental Exchange’s market cap is currently $56.9B and has a P/E ratio of 26.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 101 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ICE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Hill Scott A, the CFO of ICE bought 9,561 shares for a total of $441,239.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings segments. The Trading and Clearing segment offers transaction-based executions and clearing activities. The Data and Listings segment includes securities and subscription-based data services. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

