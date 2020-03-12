Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Hold rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 59.5% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

Intellicheck Mobilisia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

Based on Intellicheck Mobilisia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $106K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $664K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IDN in relation to earlier this year.

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of identity authentication systems for various applications including mobile, handheld and integrated systems for the government, military and commercial markets.