Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Editas Medicine (EDIT). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.99.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Editas Medicine with a $37.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.37 and a one-year low of $14.01. Currently, Editas Medicine has an average volume of 904.5K.

Editas Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J. Keith Joung and David R. Liu in September 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.