Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Dollar Tree (DLTR), with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.52, close to its 52-week low of $79.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 60.8% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Dollar General, and Sally Beauty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Dollar Tree with a $94.40 average price target, a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $119.71 and a one-year low of $79.94. Currently, Dollar Tree has an average volume of 2.75M.

Dollar Tree, Inc. owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The company offers selection of everyday basic products and its supplement these basic, everyday items with seasonal, closeout and promotional merchandise.