Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Cooper Co (COO)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman maintained a Hold rating on Cooper Co (COO) today and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $325.27.

Cooper Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $363.00, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report issued on February 21, Cleveland Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Cooper Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $90.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $103 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Michael Kalkstein, a Director at COO sold 9,500 shares for a total of $3,043,230.

The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the following business units: Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical. The Cooper Vision business unit brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to crafting quality lenses for contact lens wearers.