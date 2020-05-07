Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Clearway Energy (CWEN)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Clearway Energy (CWEN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 51.7% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Westport Fuel Systems, and Canadian Solar.

Clearway Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

The company has a one-year high of $23.24 and a one-year low of $14.78. Currently, Clearway Energy has an average volume of 886.7K.

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a dividend growth-oriented company. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets. The firm also owns thermal infrastructure assets, which provide steam, hot and chilled water, as well as in some instances electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals and governmental units. NRG Yield operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable and Corporate. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.