Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

In a report released yesterday, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Citrix Systems (CTXS). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $140.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.5% and a 76.8% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Arista Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citrix Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $162.43, a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $146.00 price target.

Based on Citrix Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $799 million and net profit of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $749 million and had a net profit of $93.5 million.

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.