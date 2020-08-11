Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on CenturyLink (CTL)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Hold rating on CenturyLink (CTL) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 74.5% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

CenturyLink has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $9.66, which is a -12.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CenturyLink’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.19 billion and net profit of $377 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.38 billion and had a net profit of $371 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CenturyLink, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the Business and Consumer segment. The Business segment offers local and long-distance voice, VPN data network, private line, Ethernet, information technology, wavelength, broadband, colocation and data center services, managed services, professional and other services provided in connection with selling equipment, network security, and various other ancillary services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and government customers, and other communication providers. The Consumer segment provides broadband, local and long-distance voice, video, and other ancillary services to residential customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Monroe, LA.