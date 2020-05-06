Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

In a report released yesterday, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Boingo Wireless (WIFI). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 73.2% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Vonage Holdings.

Boingo Wireless has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.83.

The company has a one-year high of $23.32 and a one-year low of $6.66. Currently, Boingo Wireless has an average volume of 943.8K.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. engages in the distribution of wireless connectivity solutions. It offers distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cells. Its hotspot location includes airport; café/retail; convention center; hotel; and other such as schools and universities, office, hospitals, and public places. The company was founded by Sky Dylan Dayton on April 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

