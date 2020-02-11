Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Hold rating on Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.14, close to its 52-week low of $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.2% and a 35.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Enanta Pharmaceuticals, CymaBay Therapeutics, and Voyager Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Axovant Gene Therapies is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $19.60 and a one-year low of $3.55. Currently, Axovant Gene Therapies has an average volume of 164.5K.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.