Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.92, close to its 52-week low of $1.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.6% and a 37.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axovant Gene Therapies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.50.

Based on Axovant Gene Therapies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.59 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $28.06 million.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease. The company was founded on October 31, 2014 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.