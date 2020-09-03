Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Ambarella (AMBA)

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Hold rating on Ambarella (AMBA) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 61.8% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ambarella with a $55.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $73.59 and a one-year low of $36.02. Currently, Ambarella has an average volume of 535.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMBA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Chenming Hu, a Director at AMBA bought 1,112 shares for a total of $11,109.

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression and image processing solutions. Its products include wearable cameras, flying cameras, and automotive video processing solutions. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

