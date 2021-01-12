Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on January 7. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.53, close to its 52-week high of $99.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 79.2% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Advanced Micro Devices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.67.

Advanced Micro Devices’ market cap is currently $117.1B and has a P/E ratio of 127.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 33.65.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.