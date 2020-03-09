Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on XPO Logistics (XPO)

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on XPO Logistics (XPO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 56.6% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, General Finance, and United Parcel.

XPO Logistics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.63.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $100.18 and a one-year low of $47.35. Currently, XPO Logistics has an average volume of 1.08M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.