Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on Wayfair (W)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Wayfair (W). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.81, close to its 52-week low of $78.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 70.1% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Outfitters, WW International, and Williams-Sonoma.

Wayfair has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.00.

Based on Wayfair’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $272 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $144 million.

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It offers a selection of home furnishings and decor across all styles and price points. It operates through the U.S. and International segments.