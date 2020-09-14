Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.5% and a 37.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Voyager Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.14.

The company has a one-year high of $18.80 and a one-year low of $6.26. Currently, Voyager Therapeutics has an average volume of 259.6K.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

