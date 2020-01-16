Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on The RMR Group (RMR)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau reiterated a Buy rating on The RMR Group (RMR) yesterday and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.43, close to its 52-week low of $41.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is ranked #4082 out of 5799 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for The RMR Group with a $50.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $77.83 and a one-year low of $41.69. Currently, The RMR Group has an average volume of 87.09K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The RMR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.