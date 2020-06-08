Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group (SIVB), with a price target of $329.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $236.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 59.7% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

Svb Financial Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $214.30, implying a -10.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Svb Financial Group’s market cap is currently $12.12B and has a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.86.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SVB Financial Group is a financial, and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment is comprised of results primarily from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and the debt fund investments. The SVB Private segment is the private banking division, which provides a range of personal financial solutions for consumers. The SVB Capital segment is the venture capital investment arm of SVB Financial Group, which focuses primarily on funds management. The company was founded in Robert Medearis and Bill Biggerstaff 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.