Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on Solar Senior Capital (SUNS)

Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn maintained a Buy rating on Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Penn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 88.9% success rate. Penn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, TriplePoint Venture Growth, and Trinity Capital, Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Solar Senior Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.50.

Solar Senior Capital’s market cap is currently $250.5M and has a P/E ratio of 6.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.98.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd, operates as a private equity fund. It is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It also provides investors access to an illiquid private credit asset class through a yield-oriented, publicly-traded common stock. The company was founded in December 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.