Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on Rexnord (RXN)

In a report released today, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Rexnord (RXN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.52, close to its 52-week high of $33.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 70.7% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Carlisle Companies, and AO Smith.

Rexnord has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00.

The company has a one-year high of $33.64 and a one-year low of $24.24. Currently, Rexnord has an average volume of 865.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RXN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Patricia Whaley, the Vice Pres.-General Counsel of RXN sold 10,000 shares for a total of $325,500.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments.