Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

Jason Carr- February 12, 2020, 11:16 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Quotient Technology (QUOT), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.85.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quotient Technology with a $11.25 average price target.

Based on Quotient Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.36 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions.

