Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on QuickLogic (QUIK)

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on QuickLogic (QUIK), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -4.9% and a 40.0% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Display, Synaptics, and Corning.

Currently, the analyst consensus on QuickLogic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.03 and a one-year low of $2.12. Currently, QuickLogic has an average volume of 60.11K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company that designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.