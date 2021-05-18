Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 36.4% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, and Viridian Therapeutics.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.40 and a one-year low of $3.08. Currently, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 82.91K.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics based on clinically-validated mechanisms for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. It designs and develops a rapid-onset nasal spray with Etripamil. The company was founded by Philippe Douville and Philippe Lamarre in 2005 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.