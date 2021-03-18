Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler maintained a Buy rating on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Homology Medicines, and Fate Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

The company has a one-year high of $3.77 and a one-year low of $1.32. Currently, Marker Therapeutics has an average volume of 914.6K.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which specializes in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and innovative peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.