Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on Intuit (INTU)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Buy rating on Intuit (INTU) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $297.57, close to its 52-week high of $306.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 61.2% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, General Finance, and XPO Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intuit with a $298.83 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intuit’s market cap is currently $77.46B and has a P/E ratio of 49.71. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner.