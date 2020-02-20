Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on Integra Lifesciences (IART)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Integra Lifesciences (IART), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -3.9% and a 51.0% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Boston Scientific.

Integra Lifesciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.00, a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Based on Integra Lifesciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $15.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $25.14 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IART in relation to earlier this year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments.