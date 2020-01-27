Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on IMV (IMV)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on IMV (IMV) on January 24 and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.3% and a 33.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as CymaBay Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and SAGE Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IMV with a $9.66 average price target, which is an 115.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Echelon Wealth Partners also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a C$12.25 price target.

Based on IMV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.82 million.

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immunotherapy in Oncology. Its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) enables the programming of immune cells in vivo. The firm’s candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy combining DPX with a specific tumor target: Survivin.