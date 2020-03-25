Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.12, close to its 52-week low of $2.95.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 35.3% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IDEAYA Biosciences with a $17.00 average price target, a 360.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $16.90 and a one-year low of $2.95. Currently, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average volume of 47.19K.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. develops cancer therapeutics. It is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company operates and manages its business as one operating and reportable segment, which is the business of research and development for oncology-focused precision medicine. The company was founded by Yujiro S. Hata and Jeffrey Hager in June 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.