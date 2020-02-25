Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on Dollar General (DG)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General (DG), with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $164.86, close to its 52-week high of $167.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 63.8% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Sally Beauty, and Ulta Beauty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dollar General with a $177.50 average price target, representing an 8.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Based on Dollar General’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $366 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $483 million.

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo.

