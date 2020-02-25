Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on Arcosa (ACA)

In a report released yesterday, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Arcosa (ACA), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 52.1% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcosa with a $51.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Arcosa’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $445 million and net profit of $32.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $27.7 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arcosa, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment and Transportation Products.