Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on Aptiv (APTV)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv (APTV) today and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.68.

Rusch has an average return of 8.9% when recommending Aptiv.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is ranked #118 out of 5868 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptiv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $104.63.

Based on Aptiv’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.56 billion and net profit of $246 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.64 billion and had a net profit of $247 million.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets.