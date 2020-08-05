Oppenheimer Issues a Sell Rating on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

In a report released yesterday, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer assigned a Sell rating to Inspire Medical Systems (INSP), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.99, close to its 52-week high of $105.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 51.9% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inspire Medical Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.17.

The company has a one-year high of $105.54 and a one-year low of $40.53. Currently, Inspire Medical Systems has an average volume of 332.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INSP in relation to earlier this year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead. The company was founded by Timothy P. Herbert in November 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.