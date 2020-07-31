Oppenheimer Issues a Hold Rating on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda assigned a Hold rating to SPS Commerce (SPSC) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.32, close to its 52-week high of $77.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.0% and a 92.7% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Liveperson, and BlackLine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SPS Commerce is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $74.00.

Based on SPS Commerce’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $74.19 million and net profit of $9.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.93 million and had a net profit of $6.81 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SPSC in relation to earlier this year.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.