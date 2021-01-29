Oppenheimer Issues a Hold Rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

In a report released yesterday, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Skyworks Solutions (SWKS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $159.79, close to its 52-week high of $170.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 77.3% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Skyworks Solutions with a $173.24 average price target, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $164.00 price target.

Skyworks Solutions’ market cap is currently $25.88B and has a P/E ratio of 34.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.42.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.