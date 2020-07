Oppenheimer Issues a Hold Rating on Roper Technologies (ROP)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Roper Technologies (ROP). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $423.09, close to its 52-week high of $425.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Generac Holdings, and Acuity Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roper Technologies with a $416.33 average price target.

Based on Roper Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion and net profit of $240 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.29 billion and had a net profit of $370 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROP in relation to earlier this year.

Roper Technologies, Inc. is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Scientific Imaging, RF Technology, Industrial Technology, and Energy Systems and Controls. The Medical and Scientific Imaging segment offers products and software for medical applications and digital imaging. The RF Technology segment provides radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used in toll and traffic systems and processing; security and access control; campus card systems; software-as-a-service in the freight matching and food industries; and metering and remote monitoring applications. The Industrial Technology segment produces fluid handling pumps; equipment and consumables for materials analysis; leak testing equipment; flow measurement and metering equipment; and water and automatic meter reading. The Energy Systems and Controls segment manufactures control systems; fluid properties testing equipment; industrial valves and controls; sensors and controls; and non-destructive inspection and measurement instrumentation. The company was founded on December 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.