Oppenheimer Issues a Hold Rating on Lowe’s (LOW)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Lowe’s (LOW), with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $159.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 78.0% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lowe’s is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $193.11.

Lowe’s’ market cap is currently $120.8B and has a P/E ratio of 21.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LOW in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Ross McCanless, the EVP, GC & Corp. Sec. of LOW sold 62,838 shares for a total of $10,577,394.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mooresville, NC.

