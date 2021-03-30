Oppenheimer Issues a Hold Rating on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Hold rating to Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 45.6% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intellia Therapeutics with a $83.20 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $92.00 and a one-year low of $11.02. Currently, Intellia Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.71M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NTLA in relation to earlier this year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of gene editing-based therapies. It provides scientific expertise, clinical development, and intellectual property position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of CRISPR or Cas9 genome editing and develop a potential new drug class. The company was founded by Andrew May, Luciano Marraffini, Rodolphe Barrangou, Nessan Bermingham, Rachel Haurwitz, Erik Sontheimer, Jennifer Doudna, and Derrick Rossi in May 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.