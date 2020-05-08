Oppenheimer Issues a Hold Rating on Insulet (PODD)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Hold rating to Insulet (PODD) today and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $215.15, close to its 52-week high of $219.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 50.4% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insulet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $203.33, a -3.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Leerink Partners also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Insulet’s market cap is currently $13.57B and has a P/E ratio of 1147.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 568.79.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.