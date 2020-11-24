Oppenheimer Issues a Hold Rating on Hormel Foods (HRL)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Hold rating to Hormel Foods (HRL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 67.0% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Hormel Foods has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $50.25.

Based on Hormel Foods’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.38 billion and net profit of $203 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.29 billion and had a net profit of $199 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HRL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2020, Deanna Brady, the EVP of HRL sold 52,600 shares for a total of $2,674,710.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market. The Refrigerated Foods segment involves in the processing, marketing, and sale of branded and unbranded pork, beef, and poultry products for retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers. The Jennie-O Turkey Store segment includes processing, marketing, and sale of branded and unbranded turkey products for retail, foodservice, and fresh product customers. The International and Other segment comprises Hormel Foods International which manufactures, markets, and sells Company products internationally. The company was founded by George A. Hormel in 1891 and is headquartered in Austin, MN.